Dodik: Aid From China in the Most Difficult of Times, Sincere, Fraternal and Unconditional

Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik sent a letter of gratitude to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, pointing out that China has once again proven to be a true friend to all peoples in BiH and the Western Balkans, and provided timely and concrete assistance and support, without conditionality, above all, honest and fraternal.

After registering the first case of infection with the Crown virus in Banja Luka, your country was the first to offer assistance through the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in BiH, which already provided us with a certain amount of protective masks, hygiene, and disinfection agents – Dodik pointed out in the letter of gratitude.

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency expressed gratitude to everyone at the Chinese Embassy in BiH, who, along with Ambassador Ji Ping, are seeking additional ways to help combat the spread of coronavirus in BiH.

– We are also grateful to your citizens, our Chinese brothers, and sisters, who live and work in BiH, who have shown great responsibility to the communities in which they live by personal example, but also solidarity with donations and assistance to local communities in combating the spread of coronavirus – emphasized Dodik.

Recalling that certain preventive measures have already been taken in BiH to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, Dodik stressed that BiH is a transition country, with scarce material, technical and professional resources, and without the help of other countries it will be difficult to cope alone with this pandemic.

– Unfortunately, many European countries, which are closer to us geographically, have already publicly stated that they will not be able to help us. We are aware that many other countries have approached your country for help, as well as the fact that no matter what your country is developing, you will not be able to help everyone according to their needs. Abandoned from Europe, we look at you and hope that China will help us to win together and show that only being united can bring harmony and prosperity to the world. China exemplifies a new path and an example of the Beijing Consensus, which gives us a new opportunity to position ourselves and develop on an equal footing without conditionality and pressure – said the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chinese President for his willingness to work together to strengthen China-BiH relations in all fields, especially in the Belt and Road Initiative.

– Honorable President, with the best wishes for the peace and well-being of the friendly Chinese people, please receive the assurance of my highest consideration, – stated the letter of gratitude, sent by the Serb Presidency Member of BiH to President Xi Jiping.

TST