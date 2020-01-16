Dodik and Ivantsov Wish Progress and Successful Cooperation Between Two Countries

Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Petr Ivantsov spoke today in East Sarajevo about the current situation in BiH and the region.

Dodik and Ivantsov exchanged greetings on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays and pointed to the need to improve relations between BiH and Russia.

A press release from the office of the Serb BiH Presidency member says that the collocutors wished progress and better cooperation between BiH and Russia in the New Year 2020.

After a meeting that was held in the seat of Republika Srpska in East Sarajevo, Dodik and Ivantsov are attending a Christmas reception that was organized by His Grace Metropolitan of Dabar and Bosnia Hrizostom in the Metropolitanate building in Sarajevo.

TST