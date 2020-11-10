Dodik and Višković Opened Renovated “Paradise Valley” Hotel in Jahorina

The Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, ceremoniously opened the renovated hotel “Paradise Valley” in Jahorina today, in which 10 million KM was invested and the owner of the hotel is the Government of Srpska.

Addressing the gathered, Dodik pointed out that this is another success in the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

– We managed to complete a very important project and this is a way to complete everything we have invested in various projects in recent years – said Dodik and added that everyone knows the potential of Jahorina.

He assessed that the renovation of the hotel is proof that the state can also be an investor in such projects. “This is proof that the Serb people have a history and that should be nurtured,” said the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH.

Višković said that Jahorina and “Paradise Valley” cannot do without each other.

– “Paradise Valley” is a status symbol of Jahorina, especially since it is owned by the Government of the Republic of Srpska. With this, we have proved that we can be good hosts – the Prime Minister of Srpska emphasized.

10 million KM has been invested in the renovation of the hotel, and another 100 new workers will be employed. The capacity of the hotel is about 200 beds.

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayors of Pale, Trnovo and East New Sarajevo, Boško Jugović, Dragomir Gagović and Ljubiša Čosić, the director of the Catering Service of the Republic of Srpska, Zoran Čavić, ministers in the Government of Republic of Srpska, and officials of Srpska in joint BiH institutions.

TST