Dodik: BAM 30 million for construction of hospital in Trebinje

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik stated Wednesday in Trebinje that the construction of a hospital in the capacity this city and region required should start the following year, for which the Government of Republika Srpska would approve BAM 30 million via certain arrangement.

After the meeting with the leadership of Trebinje, Dodik said that the city could be recognized as a promising community that had significantly changed its appearance in the last four years.

“Trebinje has solved many communal issues on its own, but also together with the Government of Republika Srpska and all Srpska institutions, as well as with some the Government of Serbia’s assistance in important projects,” said Dodik.

He announced that an airport would be built in Trebinje, at one of the locations selected by experts.

“It was taken over by the Government of Serbia, which has already started making decisions regarding the construction of that facility, which will significantly change the communications features in this area and the city,” Dodik told the press in Trebinje.

Dodik pointed out that the airport to be built would give a new development opportunity to this city and the entire Herzegovina.

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency pointed out that the Government of Srpska would provide funds for the construction of the eastern bypass in Trebinje, the road to Tjentište, i.e. Foča, for which the initial BAM 15 million had been reserved, and project documentation was being prepared.

He reminded that the road Trebinje-Ljubinje was reconstructed to a significant extent.

“The connection between the city and the authorities of Republika Srpska is certainly for the benefit of all people who live here, thus I believe we should continue in that direction. I don’t believe the city of Trebinje needs any adventurism of past years’ terms, which is why I believe it is good to continue with something that works well,” Dodik said.

He added it was an important day for Trebinje and its residents, and that he did not want to miss the tradition of coming to Trebinje for the patron saint day of the city – the Transfiguration, which he established 15 years ago.

He emphasized that Trebinje was the most beautiful Serb city, and that people of different ethnic background could live in it, and that there was no problem with that.

“Of course, Serbs, who have undoubtedly built the character and potential of this city, have dominated here throughout history,” said Dodik.

He believes that the mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić, and his team are very innovative and that their numerous projects are now being copied by many local communities in Republika Srpska, emphasizing that this is to be commended.

“I belong to those who know, believe and claim that politics is measured only by what you leave behind,” said Dodik.

He said that the mayor of Trebinje had his full support and that it would remain so in the future.

Ćurić said that the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH’s visit meant a lot as he arrived despite the coronavirus-related epidemiological situation, which involved not only Trebinje and Republika Srpska, but the entire world, and that maintaining the tradition of visiting the city for patron saint day was important.

He stated that the plans for the next period were discussed and the current situation in the city was presented at the meeting with Dodik.

“We have been working on the project documentation for the clinical center in Trebinje for the last few months. The Serb member of the Presidency promised that the Government of Republika Srpska would find the funds to build the clinical center in the coming period,” said Ćuirić.

Dodik, who is the leader of the SNSD, also met with coalition partners who supported Mirko Ćurić’s candidacy for a mayoral position on Wednesday in Trebinje.

After the meeting with the leaders of the Trebinje City Administration, Dodik held talks with Bishop Dimitrije of Zahumlje-Herzegovina and retired Bishop Atanasije, whom he congratulated on the Transfiguration – the patron saint of the Cathedral Church, while the meeting was attended by Bishop Joanikije of Budimlje-Nikšić.

Source: SRNA