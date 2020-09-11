Dodik: BiH Is Trying to Eliminate Serbia as a Key Partner of Srpska

BiH is trying to eliminate Serbia as a key partner of the Republic of Srpska so that Serbia could not help Serbs in Srpska, said today the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

When asked how he sees the announcement of a new lawsuit filed by BiH against Serbia for genocide, Dodik said that they would be overjoyed in BiH without Srpska, but that they could not “see” Serbia either, regardless of the fact that they sometimes try to say something different in diplomatic speech.

The Republic of Srpska, he claims, is a thorn in BiH’s side, and hatred towards both Serbia and Srpska is felt at the meetings in Sarajevo.

– The Republic of Srpska is a thorn in their side and they are doing everything they can and have an elaborated strategy on how to eliminate the Serbs.

He points out that this is of course not possible because there would be no legitimacy for any engagement of the BiH army.

He explains that a decision of the Presidency of BiH would be necessary for that.

– And, the police of one entity according to Dayton cannot enter the territory of another entity without consent and that means that if someone wants to solve problems in that way, then he must know that an illegitimate intrusion into the territory of Srpska would certainly legitimize Serbia’s right to as a guarantor of Dayton, he will be there – said Dodik.

He added that he talked about it with the President of Serbia and that Vučić listened to him.

