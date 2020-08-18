Dodik Congratulates Shoygu on 175th Anniversary of Russian Geographical Society

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik congratulated the president of the Russian Geographical Society, Sergey Shoygu, on the 175th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society.

Dodik has stressed that the Russian Geographical Society is one of the most reputable institutions in Russia which is of the first-class national and international significance.

“I wish much success to you and many renowned members of the Society who work in this extremely important and renowned all-Russian organization and one of the oldest scientific geographical societies in the world,” Dodik said.

He has said that scientific expeditions and researches by members of the Russian Geographical Society contributed to a significant degree to numerous discoveries in various fields, says a press release from the office of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

The Russian Geographical Society was founded on orders of Tsar Nikolai I on this day in 1845, and the idea for its founding came from Admiral Fyodor Petrovich Litke, teacher of the future first president of the Russian Geographical Society, Great Duke Konstantin Nikolayevich.

The main goal of the organization was to gather and help the best young Russian researchers to thoroughly research their homeland.

President of the Russian Geographical Society is Russian Federation Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and President Vladimir Putin is presiding over the Patrons’ Council.

The Russian Geographical Society has around 30,000 members in Russia and abroad and famous Serbian and world film director Emir Kusturica is also a member of the Society.

Regional offices are available in all 85 subjects of the Russian Federation.

Expeditions and researches, education, culture, work with youth, are the main activities of the Russian Geographical Society.

