Dodik: Gratitude to workers and unions for their responsible attitude and understanding

Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik congratulated May 1, International Labor Day, on all workers, unions and citizens of BiH, wishing to spend it in good health, with respect for all protection measures aimed at overcoming the spread of the coronary virus epidemic.

– Given the fact that we are also celebrating this holiday in extraordinary circumstances, I would like to thank all employees and trade union organizations for their responsible attitude and understanding for making an unparalleled contribution to the fight against this monstrosity that has engulfed the whole world – said Dodik.

He stressed that he expresses special gratitude to health care workers and police officers who have contributed to the fight against the spread of the coronal virus with superhuman efforts, the cabinet of a Serb member of the BiH Presidency said.

A Serb member of the BiH Presidency pointed out that at the end of last year, certain measures were planned to improve the overall economic situation and material position of workers, but that the epidemic stopped all that.

– I believe that we will soon emerge as winners and that we will continue the started processes, and move towards creating a better and more prosperous future for our workers, but also for all citizens – said Dodik.

Congratulating the International Labor Day, Dodik wished everyone good health and called for respect for personal protection, social distance and reduction of contacts because, as he emphasized, only the responsible attitude of each individual contributes to the protection of the whole community.

