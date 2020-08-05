Dodik: Greater discipline is needed, the epidemiological situation is serious

The Serbian member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, stated yesterday that the epidemiological situation is serious and that the only way to fight against the coronavirus is to respect the prescribed measures, and appealed to the citizens to respect them so that further escalation of the epidemic could be prevented.

Dodik said that the countries that manage to cope with the epidemic do not have any other measures than those that are changing in the Republic of Srpska, but that they have greater discipline in their implementation.

“We will not introduce any new measures unless it is really dramatically necessary and we will try to ensure their respect with appeals and indications,” Dodik told reporters in Bijeljina after a meeting with Bijeljina Mayor Mićo Mićić.

Dodik pointed out that there is no country in the world that does not already feel the significant losses caused by the coronary virus pandemic, and the Republic of Srpska also has serious losses.

“For now, we have covered the expected losses from the point of view of the sources we provided through the International Monetary Fund, as well as European funds, and we believe that we will be able to enter the recovery phase quickly,” said Dodik.

He pointed out that Bijeljina had an excellent fight against the coronavirus in the first phase, and now it is in the second phase and needs to deal with it.

“I think that success in the fight against the coronavirus can only be shared, because the virus is not transmitted alone, but transmitted by people. If they are aware of it, we will fight the virus, and if they don’t, we will have to fight on.” Dodik pointed out.

TST