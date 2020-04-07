Dodik: I am grateful to the citizens who adhere to the measures

Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik, who attended a session of the City Crisis Staff in Trebinje today, said that this staff is highly operational and that the measures it has adopted are in line with the decisions of the Republic Emergency Management Staff.

– I am grateful to the citizens who adhere to the measures – Dodik pointed out, adding that rigorous measures were necessary and will continue to be in force.

He stressed that the health system in Srpska is ready, although the epidemic has not reached its peak.

Dodik said that the respiratory hospital that Srpska would receive would be forwarded to Trebinje hospital so that Trebinje would have ten respirators.

He pointed out that there was enough food on the market and that there would be no shortage.

Dodik said the effects of the Coronavirus epidemic were already visible in the economy, but that the Srpska government would help businesses overcome the crisis.

Mayor of Trebinje Mirko Đurić thanked Dodik for his support, stating that the situation regarding the coronavirus had been discussed, ie preventive, health and economic measures in the fight against the virus.

He recalled that no cases of infection were recorded in Trebinje.

Đurić said it is very important that citizens continue to adhere to the measures adopted.

TST