Dodik Invited Komšić to Resign

Serb presidency member Milorad Dodik says a Croatian presidency member, Željko Komšić, manipulated the appointment of judges to the BiH Constitutional Court.

– He violated the provisions of the Constitution. He had to consult with the other two BiH Presidency members, deliberately deceiving a representative of the European Court of Human Rights. My goal is to determine responsibility. If he has any morals, let him resign – Dodik emphasized.

He added that if Komsic thinks he can violate the Constitution, then he will have to confront those who will defend it.

He pointed out that the session of the Presidency was quickly over because, given the conclusions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, he voted against the agenda of the session.

– If we technically organize ourselves, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will submit to the House of Representatives the Bill on termination of the mandate of foreign judges and the appointment of domestic judges in the Constitutional Court of BiH – Dodik said.

We recall that the Presidency Chairman, Željko Komšić, silenced the other two members that in November he received a letter from the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Linos-Alexandre Siciliano’s, requesting the Presidency’s opinion on the appointment of a foreign judge to the Constitutional Court of BiH.

From the cabinet of a Serb member of the BiH Presidency, RTRS confirmed that it was only late January that they learned of the appointment of Judge Angelika Nusberger, which would raise issues of Komšić’s responsibility.

TST