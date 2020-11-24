Dodik: It Is a Privilege to Have Emir Kusturica as a Friend and Associate

Dodik: It Is a Privilege to Have Emir Kusturica as a Friend...

The chairman and Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, congratulated the celebrated world and Serb director Emir Kusturica on his birthday, emphasizing that it is a great honor for him to have such a man as a collaborator and friend.

– Dear friend, I wish you good health, personal and professional success in the years ahead. Your energy, vision, and desire promise that we will all enjoy your works and new achievements together on the movie screen, as well as in literature and music – Dodik pointed out.

Dodik pointed out that it is a great privilege to know a man like Emir Kusturica, who is a great artist, writer, and musician.

The celebrated Serb and world director Emir Kusturica was born on this day in 1954 in Sarajevo.

TST