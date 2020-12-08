Dodik: It Is Not Safe for Personnel From Srpska to Work in Sarajevo

Dodik: It Is Not Safe for Personnel From Srpska to Work in...

Serb member and Chairman of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik said today that there are no security conditions for the president of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council /HJPC/, Milan Tegeltija, to work in that judicial body as death threats have been directed at him, and pointed out that all Serbs who work in the interest of Srpska in Sarajevo are facing the same things.

“The HJPC is a body that was imposed to settle accounts with Srpska. They want to expel Tegeltija from the HJPC and are sending him messages that they will kill him, which is inadmissible,” Dodik told reporters after he and the Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović spoke with the president of the HJPC of BiH.

Dodik has pointed out that it is not safe for personnel from Srpska to work in Sarajevo.

Cvijanović has said that it is inadmissible that the security of citizens and officials is endangered.

She assessed as “alarming” the circumstances in which the HJPC is functioning.

Tegeltija has said that working conditions in the HJPC are becoming impossible and that he is subjected to illegal intelligence and para-intelligence activities, which can lead to his assassination.

Source: SRNA