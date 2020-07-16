Dodik: Komšić is openly interfering with internal affairs of Serbia

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik told SRNA that “it is completely inappropriate for Željko Komšić to comment on the situation in a neighboring country for him, but in a home country to us, especially now, when the Belgrade-Priština dialogue is again launched”.

When asked by SRNA to comment on Komšić’s statement that “Kosovo is a state” and that this is the end of the story, and that he is only waiting for Belgrade to accept that fact and recognize it after which the things will be easier, Dodik said that it is open interference in internal affairs of another country, while on the other hand, that statement insults all Serbs in BiH, and Komšić should know that.

“If I practiced his logic, I could say that Republika Srpska is a state that is only waiting for Sarajevo to accept that fact and the things would be easier. Just imagine if that sentence was uttered by someone from Serbian leadership?! It is certain that such statements, such as Komšić’s, do not contribute to peace, stability and good relations in the region”, stressed the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH.

Source: SRNA