Dodik presented the Order of Srpska to Novak Đoković

The Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, presented the Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković with the Order of the Republic of Srpska on a ribbon for exceptional contribution to sports.

Dodik presented this significant recognition to Đoković last night on Jahorina, and it was awarded to him in 2013 on the occasion of January 9 – Republic Day.

The Order of the Republic of Srpska on the ribbon was awarded to Đoković for his exceptional contribution to sports and the affirmation of tennis in the area of ​​Srpska, which also contributed to its affirmation in the region and the world.

Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković was in Jahorina yesterday, where together with the Serb member of the Presidency, he visited the ski slope named after the first racket in the world.

After visiting the Olympic beauty, an informal lunch was prepared for Dodik and Đoković.

TST