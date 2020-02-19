Dodik Raises the Question of Komšić’s Responsibility

At today’s session of the BiH Presidency, Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik will raise the issue of Komšić’s responsibility for silencing the appointment of a new foreign judge of the BiH Constitutional Court and important correspondence with the President of the European Court of Human Rights.

The presidency chairman, Željko Komšić, silenced the other two members that in November he received a letter from the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Linos-Alexander Siciliano’s, requesting the Presidency’s opinion on the appointment of a foreign judge to the Constitutional Court of BiH.