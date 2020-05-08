Dodik: Remaining on path of our anti-fascist past and building brighter future

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has congratulated all citizens of BiH on Victory Day in the Second World War and Europe Day, emphasizing that May 9, 1945 is one of the most important dates in world’s history, as the ideology of terror spreading evil and death throughout Europe and the world was defeated on that day.

“Serbs should be proud of their anti-fascist past and for making significant contribution, together with other righteous and freedom-loving peoples, in the fight against fascism and Nazism,” Dodik pointed out.

He emphasizes that the Second World War is a dark and tragic period in the history of mankind, which should be an eternal reminder to everyone in order to never repeat such evil, and that we must never forget the victims fallen for freedom, announced the Office of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

“We must all stay together on the path of our anti-fascist past and defend common values such as peace, freedom and democracy and fight for a better and more just world with the goal of a better and brighter future for the generations to come,” said the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

Victory Day – May 9 is the day when Nazi Germany capitulated in World War II.

Source: srna