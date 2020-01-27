Dodik: Saint Sava Should Be an Inspiriation to All of Us

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik congratulated Saint Sava’s Day to students and educators, with a desire to celebrate this holiday in the spirit of our tradition, inspired by the St. Sava’s life.

”I want the works and values that St. Sava has left us to be a shining example and inspiration in learning, acquiring knowledge and daily life, in order to express our potential in a best way, and achieve great success for the benefit of the whole society”, Dodik emphasized.

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency indicated that by developing their own knowledge, education, culture and spirituality, each individual contributes to the progress of society as a whole.

”On that big day, the 27th January, we celebrate the true values ​​that Saint Sava left us, which should be kept in mind at all times, that work, effort and diligence are the only real way in overcoming life’s obstacles and achieving goals towards our own progress, but also the progress of the entire community and the society we live in”, said Dodik.

He expressed special respect for the educators, emphasizing that their role in the education and upbringing of young people is priceless, as young people are the future of every society.

The St. Sava’s Day is celebrated in all schools in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

St. Sava was a prince, the first Serbian archbishop and a saint. He was the youngest son of Stefan Nemanja, baptized as Rastko, and when he became a monk he took the name Sava.

TST