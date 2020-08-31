Dodik: Satisfaction with the fact that the elections were peaceful

The leader of the SNSD Party, Milorad Dodik, expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the elections in Montenegro were peaceful and that the summation of the results took place in such an atmosphere.

”I congratulate the coalitions “Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro), “Mir je naša nacija” (Peace is our nation) and “Crno na bijelo” (Black-and-White) on the victory and I want Montenegro to get a new government as soon as possible according to the votes of citizens who voted yesterday”, said Dodik to SRNA.

He pointed out that he expects that there will be excellent cooperation with the new Montenegrin government, for the benefit of the citizens of Montenegro, Republic of Srpska and BiH.

TST