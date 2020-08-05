Dodik: SDA Continues Its War Policy in the Process of Appointment

SNSD President Milorad Dodik has said that the SDA candidate for Director of the Intelligence and Security Agency /OBA/ BiH Osman Mehmedagić has problems with the law and that he must, above all, meet the legal requirements for appointment.

Dodik has told reporters that the fact that the law requires a certain university graduate for the position of OBA director does not go in Mehmedagić`s favor, but that the SDA is obviously forcing some of its principles, which is not good for BiH.

The leader of the SNSD pointed out that the SDA, as candidates for positions in joint bodies, proposes exclusively its war cadres, such as Bisera Turković, Selmo Cikotić, as well as Mehmedagić /who was “very popular in the war”/.

Answering the journalist’s question of whether the SNSD will support the SDA’s proposal for Mehmedagić for the director of OBA, Dodik pointed out that disputing that proposal could lead to a complete delay in the appointment from the other side.

“The specific relationship at the level of BiH is that we cannot dispute their staff and we will not accept that someone is disputing our staff. In any case, we will not be able to dispute that proposal, because then there would be a complete standstill on the other side”, Dodik explained.

Dodik has emphasized that Serbs entered the appointment process with the need to introduce a significant number of new staff, unlike the SDA.

“They are continuing on that path of some of their war policies, which will be very difficult”, Dodik said.

Source: SRNA