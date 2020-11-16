Dodik: Secure Parliamentary Majorities in Banja Luka and Bijeljina

SNSD President Milorad Dodik said that SNSD and its coalition partners would form a majority in Banja Luka and Bijeljina.

– We will soon sign a coalition agreement on the formation and proclamation of the parliamentary majority in Bijeljina – said Dodik at the press conference.

He pointed out that coalition policies will be implemented at the level of the city of Banja Luka.

– At the executive level, we will probably have certain problems, but we will find ways to function smoothly – said Dodik.

Dodik stated that the agreement in Banja Luka was signed by SNSD, Ujedinjena Srpska, Demos, the City Board of DNS and the Socialist Party, while the Socialist Party of Srpska did not do that and, if it does not accept it, their staff will be removed from office.

He emphasized that 70% of the citizens of Banja Luka voted for the current parliamentary majority.

– SNSD certainly has 41 chief positions, and some more are possible – Dodik added.

He pointed out that the elections were fair and honest.

TST