Dodik: Srpska Provided a Million Doses of Vaccine

Serb member of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik, during his visit to the municipality of Pelagićevo, speaking about the epidemiological situation caused by the coronavirus, stated that the Republic of Srpska has provided one million doses of vaccine for 1.1 million of its inhabitants, which will come by the end of the year.

He especially appealed for respect for epidemiological measures and said that every person is important to the Republic of Srpska, stating that the hospitals are already full and that the treatment of one covid patient costs 2,000 KM per day.