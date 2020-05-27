Dodik: Stable medical sector in Srpska

The Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, stated today in Foća that the University Hospital is of strategic importance for the Republic of Srpska, and that the construction of hospitals in Banja Luka, East Sarajevo, Bijeljina and Nevesinje, and the extension and modernization of this hospital stabilized the medical sector.

Dodik emphasized that the construction of a new hospital in Doboj will begin soon and that 26 million KM have been set aside for the reconstruction of the hospital in Zvornik.

– Reconstructions of hospitals in Prijedor, Gradiška and Trebinje will also take place. It remains for us to improve the standard in terms of equipment and employees. It is now clear how important it is to have a stable medical sector and I am grateful to all health workers – said Dodik.

He pointed out that the opening of a laboratory for the diagnosis of the coronavirus in Foča is of great importance, which will make this work easier and faster.

Today, in addition to the laboratory for diagnosing the coronavirus, a new polyclinic with more than 20 specialist clinics was opened at the University Hospital Foča, as part of a large project of the Government of Srpska, which envisages the construction and equipping of new operating rooms and angio-halls pavilion.

The director of this institution, Radmil Marić, pointed out that the adaptation and equipping of the new polyclinic cost more than two million KM, and that for the first time in its history, the University Hospital received all the dispensaries in one place.

– About 50 percent of patients who are not from our region are treated here, and that is what places us among the institutions that deal with complex medical work, and thanks, above all, to the professional people who work there. In about a month, we will complete the oncology facility, which is completely provided with new equipment that will arrive – said Marić.

He announced that, after the completion of equipping the oncology, the construction of the angio-block will follow.

– We expect that this should be completed during the summer and that we would start performing complex surgical procedures on blood vessels in the sense of stents in the fall at the latest – stated Marić.

