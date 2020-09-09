Dodik Submits Request for Consideration of Initiative on BiH’s Accession to “Mini Schengen”

The Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, sent a request for holding an extraordinary session of the Presidency of BiH, on whose agenda is the Proposal of the Decision on BiH’s accession to the “Mini Schengen” initiative.

The “Mini Schengen” initiative implies full freedom of movement of goods, people, services, and capital, which is one of the basic values ​​of the EU.

“The countries that joined this initiative agreed to issue joint work permits and recognize qualifications and diplomas, without additional procedures, which would provide the possibility of the labor movement, which will increase the availability of labor, and thus the attractiveness of the entire region for foreign investors” at the request of the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH.

Other areas of cooperation include student exchanges, joint research and development projects, the introduction of 24-hour working hours of all border inspection services, with an emphasis on phytosanitary and veterinary inspection, which will shorten the waiting time for trucks with goods, a unique “package” of documentation necessary for the transit of goods, with an emphasis on the introduction of a system with as little “paper” as possible, which would be in line with the digital development strategy.

Cooperation within the “Mini Schengen” also refers to changes in the laws in the field of capital markets, tax and financial system in the countries that joined the initiative, with the aim of creating conditions for unhindered capital flow, further strengthening cross-border cooperation in combating transnational crime and terrorism, through cooperation in the field of migration and emergency assistance and defining its own rules in many areas with the aim of improving the attractiveness of countries and cooperation.

Based on all the above, Dodik emphasized that he believes that joining the “Mini Schengen” initiative is of vital interest for all BiH citizens, and proposes that item on the agenda for the extraordinary session of the BiH Presidency.

