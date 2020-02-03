Dodik: The MAP Is Not Activated, BiH Will Not Take Any Integrative Step Towards NATO

Dodik: The MAP Is Not Activated, BiH Will Not Take Any Integrative...

BiH’s reform program is again a key topic of daily politics in the Republic of Srpska.

While the PDP once again claims that the document is actually a MAP that, as such, has been accepted by NATO, from the SNSD again the view that the opposition in Srpska is misleading the public and, they say, completely false and unverified information.

Bakir Izetbegović also confirmed that new sparks between the authorities and the opposition in Srpska were reacted by a Serb member of the Presidency, who said that BiH would not join NATO without the will of the Serbian people.

The new government at the BiH level lacks vision and energy, it will be difficult for BiH to gain candidate status for EU membership by May, and the people of Republika Srpska are deluded because the Reform Program is a MAP. All this is claimed by the Vice President of the PDP, Igor Crnadak.

– Obviously, the PDP wants to state that the public is in BiH for being in the MAP. True, without prejudice to membership, but obviously these people were lied to – said Crnadak.

Crnadak sees a stronghold on the Reform Program stance in a statement on NATO’s official website stating that BiH is striving for NATO membership and that it has been invited to activate the MAP as early as 2010, but that the MAP activation does not imply membership. That the MAP is not even activated and that BiH will not take any integrative step towards NATO, argues a Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

– Bosniaks themselves say in the image of Bakir Izetbegović that there is no membership and a path to NATO unless the Serbs agree. Well, he said that a few days ago. He is probably convinced of this because he has a clear attitude on our part. He did not say that while Ivanic and Sarovic were sitting there – said Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of the BiH Presidency and SNSD president.

The leader of the United Srpska and the head of the Serbian Club in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, Nenad Stevandić, share the same view – BiH is not in the MAP. He also responded to Presidency Chairman Željko Komšić’s claims that the Reform Program is just another name for the MAP.

– BiH is not in the MAP, but the opposition in the Republic of Srpska and Mr. Komšić are in some kind of election campaign or in a kind of political frenzy because it was not the way they envisioned – Stevandić believes.

Claims that BiH has activated the MAP are misleading to the public are the views of SNSD spokesman Radovan Kovačević. The reform program is a document that says for the first time that BiH is aspiring to membership in that alliance.

The Reform Program was approved by the Presidency on 19 November, thus blocking the process of forming the Council of Ministers.

That the document is in accordance with the resolution of the National Assembly on military neutrality, the Republican Parliament concluded at a special session held on December 23 last year.