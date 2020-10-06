Dodik: The People in Srpska Trust the Police the Most

The Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, said today in Banja Luka that the new generation of police officers is proof of the Republic of Srpska that it can, in addition to all challenges, dedicate itself to educating the police that the people in Srpska trust the most.

– That is why your role is very important, to ensure that these people have confidence in you. You are the best among us, who manage to turn our dreams into reality, for the Republic of Srpska to be a country of stability, for not allowing anyone to break the law, no matter how high-ranking he was – Dodik told the cadets, promoted by the Serb Interior Ministry at the Center for training in Zalužani.

He said that there are many challenges that the police have to deal with, and said that the authorities of Srpska will do their best to ensure that the police have the best working conditions.

– Your kindness must be felt in every place, but also austerity because there must be no omission anywhere. We have great hopes in you, we started with this academy a long time ago, your colleagues were educated earlier and went to the streets, but we have returned to the practice that you who enroll in the academy have a job – Dodik pointed out.

He mentioned that Srpska lost the army, but not the police, which should be a bulwark in the defense of the Republic of Srpska and its values, stability, and peace.

– We will do everything to make you satisfied because we believe that you are doing one of the most important jobs in the Republic of Srpska – Dodik emphasized.

The ceremony of promotion of 325 cadets was also attended by the President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović, the Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković, the Minister of Internal Affairs Dragan Lukač, and the Director of the Police of Srpska Siniša Kostrešević.

