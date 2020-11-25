Dodik: Country Must Be in Keeping With Dayton Accords

Chairman and Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik have said that peace must be preserved in BiH and that he supports BiH composed of the two entities and the three constituent peoples, as stipulated by the Dayton Peace Accords.

Dodik has said that he is against High Representative to BiH Valentin Inzko and that he is entitled, as a representative of the people, to seek other solutions.

“Every solution that is beyond the Dayton Peace Accords means that Republika Srpska, in keeping with UN documents, is entitled to apply a provision on self-determination. Why some have this right and we don’t?” Dodik said last night while addressing by video link a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords.

He has said he is ready to work without Inzko and his meddling towards regulating relations in BiH as the country composed of the two entities and the three constituent peoples.

“In case Inzko keeps imposing solutions, I consider it very legitimate to direct Republika Srpska towards integration with her homeland, Serbia, no matter how much this might be unacceptable. The basic reason for such an action is our reaction to efforts of Inzko and the International Community to disempower us,” Dodik said.

He has recalled that the constitutionality of Serbs in the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ is nonexistent and that only 15 Serbs are employed in Sarajevo, where 150,000 Serbs used to live in 1991.

“This is something about which Inzko will never inform the UN Security Council. Serbian children in the FBiH are not learning the Serbian language. Only 56 children in the FBiH are learning their mother tongue and not a single one in Sarajevo. What equality is Inzko talking about then? He is manipulating this issue, like everything else,” Dodik said.

He has stressed that Inzko is imposing a civil state in BiH, but that Serbs will not renounce their national identity.

“Inzko is often criticizing only Republika Srpska. However, in 2019, the SDA, whose patron is Inzko, adopted a Declaration reading that the entities and constituent peoples should be abolished and that a Republic of BiH should be formed. Have you heard Inzko’s reaction to this? Have you heard this incompetent man saying that this amounts to jeopardizing the Dayton Peace Accords?” asked Dodik and recalled that the Declaration amounts to a direct breach of the Dayton Peace Accords and requires further outvoting of Serbs and Croats.

He has said that he wants to work with governments of the UN Security Council member states, but that he will always present his position.

“The Hague Tribunal ended its operations and it sentenced Serbs to 1,100 years in prison and sentenced Bosniaks to some 40 years in prison. This is not in proportion to the war that was waged here. You have a man in Srebrenica who was killing Serbs, of which there are video footages, and Inzko and his bosses from the SDA consider him mother Theresa, while every Serb is a monster who should be punished by being forced to live in a country in which they will not have any rights. I, as a representative of the Serbian people, do not agree to it,” Dodik said.

When it comes to the formation of new bodies at the level of BiH, Dodik said, Inzko would not say that this can be done only by parties signatories to the Dayton Peace Accords.

He has said he supports an essential reform of the BiH Election Law, and not the one advocated by Inzko.

Regarding a plaque with the name of the first Republika Srpska President, Radovan Karadžić, that was put up in Pale, Dodik has said that it was put up at the time Karadžić was not found guilty of war crimes, and called on Inzko, to remove it together with him, once Inzko is ready.

He reiterated that he supports the Dayton Peace Accords, BiH’s European path, but not membership in NATO.

“We must preserve peace together in these parts to which I am wholeheartedly committed,” Dodik concluded.

Last night Dodik addressed the UN Security Council meeting by video link, which is the first time that a Republika Srpska official addressed the UN Security Council.

