Dodik: There Will Be No Curfew in Srpska, We Have to Limit Private Gatherings

Dodik: There Will Be No Curfew in Srpska, We Have to Limit...

There will be no curfew, but I appeal to the population to limit private gatherings, said Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, as a guest on the show “Telering”.

– In that way, let us awaken the consciousness of the people. Together we must defeat this epidemic. The prohibition of movement does not in itself give effects and results. Our people have shown a tendency to obey and be in solidarity – Dodik emphasized.

Dodik says that this solidarity is not implied towards the institutions, but first towards the society, but also towards the health sector.

The Republic of Srpska will endure and has the resources to withstand this crisis and unexpected costs. Sometimes I ask myself, where could we all invest money if there was no pandemic, but the fight for human lives is the most important thing, and that remains our priority. One day of treatment for covid in hospitals costs up to 4,000 marks, on a respirator. Sometimes less, but an average of 2,000 a day. Today, we have 1,045 in hospitals, which is two million marks a day. And these are not planned costs. We had to redirect from somewhere – said Dodik.

He pointed out that despite the budget deficit of 270 million marks, Srpska will invest in capital facilities by the end of this and next year, thus mitigating the consequences.

He called on the citizens to go to the polls and follow the advice of epidemiologists.

The Serb member of the Presidency emphasized that investments in the health sector will continue.

– The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped investments in the health sector. The construction and reconstruction of hospitals in Zvornik, Doboj, Prijedor, and Trebinje await us. We remind you that covid hospitals were built in Banja Luka, Bijeljina, East Sarajevo, Nevesinje, Foča. Should we remind someone what these hospitals looked like before that – said Dodik.

He hinted that the plan when the pandemic passes is to invest in spa tourism because about 80 million KM will be set aside, because after the fight against the virus, many will need spa services, and Srpska wants to be ready for that period.

