Dodik: This Is Victory for People and the Republic of Srpska Too

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik stated on Wednesday at the opening of the Surčin-Obrenovac section of the Miloš the Great Motorway that it is a victory of the people in Republika Srpska too, who are looking up to Serbia and wish the country all the best.

“This road leads to one part of Republika Srpska too and we are eager for it to end in Višegrad and in that part of Republika Srpska because we want to integrate as much as possible and Republika Srpska, by what is a single thing, and that is a nation, should be one in all other matters,” Dodik said in his address at the opening ceremony.

He congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and other Serbian officials and Chinese partners and citizens of Serbia on finishing the road, pointing out that this is a year of great success and a day for extending greetings.

“Today, Serbia is undoubtedly the most developed and strongest country growing the most in the region. I wish to see these efforts in the future so that we can celebrate more major triumphs next year together,” Dodik said.

He expressed gratefulness to the Serbian President for, as he said, not forgetting Republika Srpska and helping it to develop its infrastructure, educational and utility facilities.

With the opening of the Surčin-Obrenovac section, the Miloš the Great Motorway will connect to Corridor 10 and Belgrade via the Surčin Interchange.

The new 17.6-km motorway has a total of 12 bridge structures ranging from 11m to 1,581m in length, as well as two big interchanges Surčin and Obrenovac.

The ceremony was attended by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlović, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo and others.

Source: SRNA