Dodik: Three Russian helicopters were bought for the Ministry of the Interior of Srpska, the first one arrives in September

Dodik: Three Russian helicopters were bought for the Ministry of the Interior...

The Republic of Srpska bought three Russian Ansat helicopters for the needs of its police, and the first will be delivered to Srpska in September, announced the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

– Despite all the pressure from Western partners to prevent this procurement, we still carried it out – said Dodik.

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska announced the selection of helicopter suppliers for around 22 million euros, and the company “Russian Helicopters” was listed as the only bidder. These are three “Ansat” light helicopters.

Delivery of light helicopters from the Russian city of Kazan is expected in September this year, and in May 2021 and January 2022, the Russian agency writes.

The Republic of Srpska Helicopter Service currently has three “CA-341/342” / Aerospatiale Gazelle / and one “Bell 206 JetRanger” helicopters. This service provides medical evacuation and transport in Srpska, assists in the operations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Srpska, and trains pilots.

TST