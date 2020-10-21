Dodik Visits Seven-Member Jovanovič Family: Children Are Our Future

Today, the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, visited the seven-member Jovanović family in the village of Greben near Višegrad with the mayor of Višegrad, Mladen Đurević.

He pointed out that he is always happy when the opportunity arises to visit a large family, in the place he is visiting.

– Children are our future and that is why it is important for them to feel our support – said Dodik, who presented gifts to the youngest members of the family.

Đurević said that large families are an example that anything is possible when there is harmony.

– Our goal is to support large families and improve the birth rate in this municipality. We are happy to have such families that are an example to everyone – Đurević pointed out.

He reminded that in the previous period, several multi-member families got jobs and that this trend will continue.

The mother of five children, Marina Jovanović, says that it is a great honor for them to be visited by the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

She said that this visit means a lot to them and that they are positively surprised by his arrival.

– It is not a small thing for a man as great as Dodik to visit us, and we are very grateful for that – Jovanović pointed out.

The Jovanović family has five children, the oldest Mladen is 16 years old, Stefan 14, Luka 11, Jovana five, and the youngest Jovan is nine months old.

