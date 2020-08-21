Dodik: We Have Obligation to Turn Vučić’s Attention to International Community’s Double Standards

Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik has said that Republika Srpska forwarded documents to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić proving anti-Dayton behavior of the high representative to BiH and that by that they wanted to show that Western countries have double standards when it comes to Republika Srpska and Kosovo and Metohija.

Dodik has said that when Vučić was on a visit to Banjaluka they discussed the status of Republika Srpska at the moment.

“We agreed to forward information to them about anti-Dayton behavior and the status of the Serbian people in BiH, which the Government is reviewing, feeling that Serbia, which is conducting a dialogue with international factors about Kosovo, should take care of Republika Srpska as well,” Dodik said.

Dodik has said that it should not be allowed that some are entitled to independence from the point of view of the International Community and that the International Community is violating rights guaranteed by the Dayton Agreement.

Dodik feels that this is a huge burden for the Serbian president. “I understand his need to perceive all this and to see how to accept or reduce all this,” Dodik said.

He has said that the goal is to point out the violation of international agreements in international places where the status is discussed or where a dialogue between Belgrade and Priština is conducted, in order to show how Kosovo declared independence.

“In this regard, the obligations of President Vučić are great regarding Kosovo, but I think we are achieving two things. We are providing Vučić with arguments about the behavior of the International Community in two identical cases – Kosovo and Republika Srpska, and in this regard, we will support solutions Belgrade will reach in the dialogue with Kosovo,” Dodik told ATV this evening.

He reiterated that Serbia is a guarantor of the Dayton Agreement and that Republika Srpska has an obligation to inform Vučić about violations of the Agreement.