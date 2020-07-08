Dodik: We Must Preserve the Economy and Every Workplace

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has opened a round table on Jahorina on the topic “How to maintain business in difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus?”, with the message that during the coronavirus epidemic the economy and every workplace must be preserved.

“I think it is clear to everyone how huge the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic are. Because of that, it is very important to maintain a dialogue between various factors in society, especially between the Government of Republika Srpska and the entire business community, with which all of us should be focused on preserving our economy and every workplace”, Dodik pointed out.

He has warned that harder times are coming than they are today in terms of business and repairing economic damage.

The Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska Radovan Višković has pointed out that the Government of the Republika Srpska was and will be a partner to the business community.

“The Government will be at the service all 24 hours for our people who expect help from the institutions of the Republika Srpska”, Višković added.

The President of the Union of Employers of the Republika Srpska Saša Trivić has said that the employers from the Sarajevo-Romanija and Herzegovina region and members of the Government of the Republika Srpska, during this rally in the dialogue, will present their views on the problems and business challenges in the conditions of the Covid-19 epidemic and try to define potential measures for stabilization the business and economic system.

He has expressed hope that today’s dialogue between the representatives of the authority and employers is a good way to help the economy overcome the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The guests of the round table are the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković, Minister of Finance Zora Vidović, Minister of Economy and Entrepreneurship Vjekoslav Petričević, Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education Srđan Rajčević, as well as the representatives of local communities and businessmen from this part of Republika Srpska.

This gathering was realized with the support of the project “Strengthening the capacity of Government`s institutions for the involvement of civil society organizations in the decision-making process in BiH”, which is supported by the EU.

Based on the research on the topic “Impact of Covid-19 on business in Republika Srpska”, the Union of Employers’ Associations of Republika Srpska proposed the conclusions, according to which in conditions of potential growth of informal economy it is necessary to continue with significant tax relief by reducing aggregate contribution rates and reducing para-fiscal charges, as well as intensified inspection supervision when it comes to all forms of informal work.

Source: SRNA