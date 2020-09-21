Dodik wrote to Trump

Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, stated that he informed US President Donald Trump in a letter about the current situation in BiH because he considers it important that he and his associates be informed about the situation in BiH.

Dodik said that it is very important to understand that there is a policy of the president in America, which he supported from the beginning, and that is the policy of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Dodik mentioned that there is something that Trump himself failed to win, and that is the deep state in America, which is the rest of the previous authorities.

– In that respect, we want to avoid being collateral damage of untruths or domination of those various remnants of the so-called “deep state” and we think it is very important that Trump and his closest people be informed about the situation here – Dodik said yesterday in Banja Luka.

He mentioned that he wrote to Trump several times and that he will continue to write to him, and the answer to those letters is behavior, attitudes, and less and less interference from foreigners in BiH.

TST