Đoković and Dodik met on Jahorina

The best tennis player in the world, Novak Đoković, met today on Jahorina with the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

In an informal conversation with Dodik, Đoković said that Jahorina is a wonderful place to rest, “not only in winter but also in summer, because it offers a lot of content.”

The director of the Olympic Center, Dejan Ljevnaić, welcomed the chain on Jahorina and together they toured the ski slope named after the first racket in the world.

By the way, the Assembly of the Municipality of Pale unanimously decided yesterday to donate a plot of land on this mountain.

TST