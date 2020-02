Top Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković, after winning his eighth Australian Open title, has officially returned to the top spot on the ATP list.

Đoković now has 9,720 points, exactly 325 more than Rafael Nadal.

They are followed by Roger Federer, Dominic Tim, then Danil Medvedev, Stefanos Cicipas…

Serbia has four more in the Top 100 – Dušan Lajović has advanced to three positions and is now 24, Laszlo Gyere is 39, Filip Krajinović is 44, while Miomir Kecmanović is 57th on the list.

