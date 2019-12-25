Donation Awarded: Nick Vujicic’s Performance in Banja Luka Paid Off

The Public Institution, “Zaštiti me” Centre received a valuable donation that is going to be used for procurement of new mattresses and beds at a boarding school for children from all over the Srpska.

All funds raised from the sale of tickets for Nick Vujicic’s performance in Banja Luka were donated by the representatives of ECC IHTUS, Ljiljana Baniček and Siniša Stojković, who were one of the organisers of the event.

“We had the honor of handing the donation to the ‘’Zaštiti me’’ Centre and we believe that this significant amount of 10 872, 69 KM that we have raised will mean a lot to all users of the centre. Love, faith, hope was the topic of Nick’s performance, and in that spirit, we continue to spread those values. We would especially like to thank everyone who supported this event and allowed us to donate all the funds raised’’, IHTUS representatives said.

Zorica Kuzmanović Vasilić, Head of the Centre ’’Zaštiti me’’, expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition of the work of this institution, pointing out that this donation came at the right time to support the work of the centre.

“First of all, I would like to thank Mr. Nick Vujičić for his decision to come to our city, and especially for the donation. The Centre is an educational institution for children with disabilities that brings together young people across the Republic of Srpska. We would also like to thank the IHTUS, which has supported our work as a friend and donor for the last 20 years’’, said Kuzmanović Vasilić.

Nick Vujicic performed in front of the Banja Luka audience on the 27th October, at the full Borik Hall. He was born without arms and legs, but that did not stop him from doing many things that seemed impossible for him. Today, it gives hope to millions of people by delivering motivational speeches around the world.

