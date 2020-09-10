Donation to the Public Kitchen “Meal of Love” From the Cabinet of the President of Srpska

Donation to the Public Kitchen “Meal of Love” From the Cabinet of...

The public kitchen “Meal of Love” received a donation from the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, it was published on the Facebook page of the humanitarian association “Mosaic of Friendship”.

– Our decision is that this humanitarian donation does not remain anonymous, but that we share it with you. With this significant donation, our public kitchen will be able to provide complete cooked meals to our customers in the next seven days – they stated from this association.

The “Mosaic of Friendship” thanked the Cabinet and the President of Srpska for this generous help to fellow citizens who are in a state of social need.

