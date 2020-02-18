Đorđe Popović Is the New Minister of Transport and Communications

The 9th regular session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska began in Banja Luka, and before the debate on the proposed agenda for this session, the new Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Srpska, Đorđe Popović, who is the DNS cadre, was sworn in before the deputies.

He was appointed on the proposal of the Government of Srpska, and in the aforementioned position was previously Neđo Trninić.

The SNSD has submitted a proposal to have the new Vice-President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska from the Bosniak people be a member of that party, Denis Šulić.

The procedure for his appointment will be carried out within the framework of the last assembly item – election and appointments.

On the proposed agenda is the Proposal of the Declaration of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska on the position of the Serbian people in Montenegro, the proposal of MP Nebojša Vukanović.

Deputies are also facing draft laws on the City of East Sarajevo and amending the Election Law of the Republic of Srpska, both of which should be considered by urgent procedure at the proposal of the SNSD MPs Club.

The National Assembly should consider the Bill on a Special Expropriation Procedure for the Construction of the Highway and Gas Pipeline of the Vukosavlje-Brčko and Brčko-Rača Section, as a matter of urgency, as well as the Bill on Amendments to the Law on Metrology in Republic of Srpska emergency procedure.

The proposed agenda also includes draft laws on inspections of the Republic of Srpska and amendments to the Law on Strike.

The draft law on the protection of whistleblowers – the proposal of MP Draško Stanivuković, the draft law on mutually extraordinary financial restructuring, the draft law on the protection of the right to a trial within a reasonable time and the draft law on real estate brokerage are also before the deputies.

The Assembly should also consider draft laws amending the Law on Labor Relations in State Bodies and amending the Law on the Status of Officials of Local Self-Government Units, which are the proposal of MP Milan Petković.

Deputies should also consider the Proposal for a Strategy for the Development of Electronic Government of Republic of Srpska for the period 2019-2022. Proposal of a strategy for the promotion and protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities in the Republic of Srpska for the period 2020-2024. Proposal of the Strategy for Combating Cybercrime in the Republic of Srpska from 2020 to 2024 and Proposal of the Budget of the Regulatory Commission for Energy of the Republic of Srpska for 2020.

