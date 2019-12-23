Duga Njiva: The Youngest Monastery in Srpska (VIDEO)

According to legend, on the site of the today’s monastery was a wooden church, dedicated to the Holy Prophet Elijah, which was demolished long ago.

In the 1990s, rebuilding of the church began. During the consecration, the new temple was dedicated to the Holy Prince Lazar of Serbia and all Serbian New Martyrs. However, during the construction, the idea was born to build a monastery here, which, according to the story of the wooden church, would be dedicated to Holy Prophet Elijah. This church was declared as a monastery in June 2007, by the the Bishop of Eparchy of Zvornik and Tuzla.

In 2010, the idea of ​​constructing the Duga Njiva Monastery began. On the 31st July, 2011, the Bishop sanctified the foundations of the new temple. The temple was completed in mid-2012.

The Monastery has two places of worship in one temple. The main church is dedicated to the Holy Prophet Elijah (because of the wooden church), which is also the patron saint of the monastery, and the crypt is dedicated to the Holy Prince Lazar of Serbia and all Serbian New Martyrs, whom the monastery celebrates as well.

