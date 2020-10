Duško Šnjegota, a professor at the Faculty of Economics in Banja Luka, passed away last night at the age of 54.

Šnjegota was hospitalized for an infection caused by the coronavirus.

Duško Šnjegota performed a number of important public functions in the Republic of Srpska, including the chief auditor of the Public Sector Audit Service of the Republic of Srpska.

TST