Džaferović met with Suleimani during the war in BiH?

Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Šefik Džaferović, met with the recently killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during the war in BiH, as the chief of the Zenica Security Center, according to Belgrade-based”Večernje novosti” from diplomatic sources in Sarajevo.

– Džaferović, who is known for publishing BH documents (during the war) documents to members of the infamous “El Mujahedin” detachment, met and coordinated with Iranian General Soleimani wherever members of the Iranian National Guard were required to participate in attacks and crimes against Serbs and Serb positions – news sources said.

According to sources in this newspaper, Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds unit of the Iranian National Guard, one of the most powerful people in the Middle East who was killed recently in a US airstrike in Iraq also participated personally in the war in BiH in 1993 and 1994 (when he also met with Džaferović), and as early as May 1992 he had in the so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina twenty special forces of the Iranian army, who were attacking Serb positions.

Soleimani explained his stay in BiH with his famous saying “Wherever Muslims need help, I am here”.

News reports indicate that thanks to General Soleimani, the Iranian National Guard was the first foreign paramilitary formation to reach BiH in early 1992 and commit the most devastating crimes against Serbs in the ensuing war years.

– Soleimani was present in BiH when the mujahideen killed the Serbs by cutting off their heads, with which Džaferović was familiar, but did not take a single step to bring the perpetrators of that heinous crime to justice – sources at this newspaper.

According to diplomatic sources, during the war, Sulejmani came to BiH, as did other members of the Iranian National Guard, through the port of Ploče, and were stationed in Kakanj, Visoko, Igman, Travnik, Zenica and Fojnica.

Source: RTRS