€ 105.000 Raised for Day Care Centre ”Podrži me – 9.januar”

Over the past year, € 105,000 has been raised for the construction of the Day Care Centre ”Podrži me – 9.januar” in Kosovska Mitrovica for children and young people, thanks to humanitarian action by the Committee for Assistance to Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, and donations from the Government of the Republic of Srpska, municipalities and cities, businesses, schools and humane people in Srpska.

Committee Chairman Milorad Arlov told Srna that € 34.000 was raised for the construction site, € 11.000 for the building permit and € 60.000 for the contractor.

He recalled that the Committee made a decision a year ago, in Zvečan, at the second humanitarian session to start a major project of building a Day Care Centre ”Podrži me” in Kosovska Mitrovica for more than 140 children and young people with developmental disabilities from Kosmet, and added that the title was extended by adding ”9. Januar” (the 9th January), as a sign of great gratitude to the humane Republic of Srpska.

”Another € 130.000 are needed to complete this project, which is a priority. Our plan is to try to complete it by the Transfiguration of the Lord, on August 19th, and to hand it over to children and young people with disabilities and the Parent Association ”Podrži me”, which brings together 144 families. This will be their second home and the first day care centre of its kind in Kosovo and Metohija”, said Arlov.

He called on all people who could help with one-time donations or standing orders, and reminded that a special account was opened with ”Nova Banka” for the construction of the Day Care Centre.

TST