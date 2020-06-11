€20 Million in EU Assistance for Modernization of Agri-Food Sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The European Union has allocated €20 million for the modernization of the agri-food sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The funds will be available within the four-year project EU4Agri (2020-2024), which will support around 2.600 agri-food operators across BiH.

In this way, the EU will support the sector in creating new jobs and retain existing ones, while supporting recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall value of the project is €20.25 million, which is jointly implemented and co-financed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in BiH and Czech Development Agency (CzDA).

Support to the agri-food sector will be provided through public calls for grant beneficiaries in three areas: 1) investment in primary production and processing capacities to strengthen market efficiency; 2) strengthening advisory services to increase knowledge sharing and skills development and 3) strengthening and diversifying the rural economy. At the same time, technical support will be provided to participants in order to successfully utilize available grants.

The first public calls for grant beneficiaries of the EU4Agri project are planned for July, September and October 2020. The indicative schedule of plans of all EU4Agri public calls is attached.

All calls will be published on UNDP in BiH web site (https://www.ba.undp.org/) as well as social media channels of the EU in BiH.

Source: Europe.ba