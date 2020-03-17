Economic Capacities Focused on Satisfying the Domestic Market

Economic capacities of Srpska, especially those regarding food and cleaning products and other chemicals, will be focused on satisfying the domestic market and the needs of the population and society as a whole in the current situation caused by the coronavirus, said the spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Srpska, Vladimir Blagojević.

The Chamber has the possibility to issue “force majeure” certificates, in relation to the state of emergency, declared in the Republic of Srpska, according to which domestic companies, which have contracts with foreign buyers for the delivery of goods, will not pay penalties for undelivered goods to those buyers.

