Eight new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 395 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed with eight people in the Republic of Srpska, the Institute announced.

These are three females and five males, two of whom are younger, four middle-aged and two older.

According to the place of residence, four people are from Banja Luka, two from Prijedor and one each from Gradiška and Gacko.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed.

So far, 1,430 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 114 people have died in whom a coronavirus test has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 952 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 28,006 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized is 95, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 32, and in general hospitals 63.

At the Department of COVID 19 of the UCC, 23 patients with severe and moderate clinical pictures were hospitalized, while seven patients were isolated.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or without symptoms in isolation facilities was 82.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,135 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 34,243 people.

