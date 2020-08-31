Elections in Montenegro: Opposition Wins Majority

The State Election Commission of Montenegro (SEC) announced the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections based on 98.55 percent of the processed sample, according to which the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won 35.12 percent, and the coalition ”Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro) 32.52 percent of the votes.

The coalition ”Mir je naša nacija” (The Peace is Our Nation) won 12.55 percent, the coalition ”Crno na bijelo” (Black-and-White) 5.57, Social Democrats 4.09, Bosniak Party 3.81, SDP – Strong Montenegro 3.14, Albanian List 1.61, and the Albanian Coalition ”Jednoglasno” (Unanimously) 1.16 percent.

The Croatian Civic Initiative won 0.27 percent, and the Croatian Reform Party 0.13 percent of the votes, and according to these results of the SEC, they did not pass the census.