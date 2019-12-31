Elementary School “Sveti Sava” from Doboj Winner of the Quiz “Nauči se, čovječe!”

The final show, featuring four elementary schools, dropped the curtain on the “Nauči se, čovječe!” quiz.

In the quiz finale, the students of Elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Doboj had the highest knowledge and skills, and were awarded with a cash voucher of 20.000 KM, as well as sports and classroom equipment.

In addition to the school from Doboj, the finals also included the ”Branko Ćopić” Elementary School from Banja Luka, the ”Novak Pivašević” Elementary School from Stara Dubrava (Čelinac) and the ”Jovan Dučić” Elementary School from Bijeljina.

During the competition, 32 schools from 28 municipalities of Republic of Srpska, with two teams from sixth to ninth grade, showed their knowledge of Serbian language, Geography, History and General Culture, during the broadcast of the quiz.

This quiz is one of the RTRS’s biggest projects.

It was co-produced with ETM production and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Republic Pedagogical Institute, with the support of the President and the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

TST