Eleven new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 662 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the Department of Microbiology of Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital, coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 11 people in the Republic of Srpska, the Institute announced.

Those are eight males and three females, two of whom are younger, six middle-aged and three older.

According to the place of residence, two are from Gacko and Prijedor, and one each from Banja Luka, Teslić, Mrkonjić Grad, East Ilidža, Kotor Varoš, Doboj and Drventa.

So far, 1,394 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 110 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 848 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 26,362 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized is 102, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 31, and in general hospitals 71.

At the COVID 19 Department of the UCC of Srpska, 20 patients with severe and moderate clinical pictures were hospitalized, while two patients were isolated.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 122.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,471 people are currently under health supervision, and 32,633 people have completed their supervision.

TST