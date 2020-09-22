Emperor of Rome – Novak Broke Schwartzman for the Title and Record

Novak Đoković defeated Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Masters in Rome with 2: 0 (7: 5, 6: 3) and won the tournament in the capital of Italy for the fifth time. With this triumph, Đoković reached the 36th Master’s title and thus became the player with the largest number of titles won in the 1,000 series.

It didn’t seem at the beginning that Novak would play a good match.

He entered the finals nervously, he made a lot of mistakes, which enabled the opponent to quickly gain a nice advantage.

Schwartzman played bravely, was more aggressive, tied two breaks, and took the lead with 3: 0.

The gloomy weather in Rome coincided with the game of Novak Đoković, who, at one point, gathered, shouted, and returned to the field as a completely different player.

Four tied games and a reversal for a 4: 3 lead.

The Argentine fought until the end of the set, but Novak, who knows how many times, was the best when he was most needed, so he broke the set and came to 7: 5 with a new break.

In the second set, the best tennis player in the world did not allow drama.

Yes, Schwartzman immediately made a break, but Novak responded with the same measure, and then calmly walked towards victory with a safe game.

Without losing a point, he came to the break for 5: 3, and then served for the victory.

Đoković won the trophy for the fifth time in Rome, and he will especially remember this one since he reached the 36th title and thus became the player with the highest number of titles won in the 1,000 series.

