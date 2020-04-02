Employers Should Not Lay off Workers

The Main Coordination Team appealed today to employers not to lay off workers, saying that those who would do it could not count on aid from Republika Srpska institutions, says a press release from the Republika Srpska Government’s Public Relations Office.

The Main Coordination Team has been informed that the Republika Srpska Government today made a decision on the way of payment of income taxes and contributions for March in an effort to mitigate difficulties companies are facing in doing business due to limitations introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Republika Srpska and the region, that is, in an effort to prevent layoffs and preserve jobs in the most jeopardized businesses.

The Government plans to help the most jeopardized businesses such as trade, traffic and warehousing, hospitality industry and other services.

“It is estimated that around BAM 16.5 million will be paid from the Solidarity Fund to pay taxes and contributions for some 40,000 workers,” says the press release.

The Main Coordination Team, which is comprised of Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija, and Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić today again appealed to citizens to strictly abide by all recommendations from relevant institutions when it comes to the protection from the coronavirus, and appealed to persons who were ordered home isolation to strictly abide by prescribed measures.

The Main Coordination Team reviewed the current epidemiological situation, implementation of conclusions of the Republika Srpska Headquarters for Emergency Situations and other institutions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and help companies facing difficulties in doing business under the newly arisen situation.

Source: SRNA